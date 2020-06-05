All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S
Last updated July 24 2019 at 4:39 PM

2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S

2541 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2541 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Refinished hardwoods and new tile throughout. New windows and central HVAC systems. Private balcony. In unit laundry included. 1 off street parking spot per unit. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Completely renovated building inside and out. New everything with refinished hardwoods. Central HVAC in each unit. Front porch/balcony in each unit. Amazing location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools. Close to Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have any available units?
2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have?
Some of 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S currently offering any rent specials?
2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S is pet friendly.
Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S offer parking?
Yes, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S offers parking.
Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have a pool?
No, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S does not have a pool.
Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have accessible units?
No, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Best Cities for Families 2019
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Library Lofts
1004 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Chouteau Heights
5145 NE Chouteau Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64119
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary