2541 Cherry Street, Unit 3S

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2BR 1BA Unit was recently renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. New kitchen with SS appliances. Refinished hardwoods and new tile throughout. New windows and central HVAC systems. Private balcony. In unit laundry included. 1 off street parking spot per unit. Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.

Completely renovated building inside and out. New everything with refinished hardwoods. Central HVAC in each unit. Front porch/balcony in each unit. Amazing location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools. Close to Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown, Highways.