Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N

2539 Cherry Street · No Longer Available
Location

2539 Cherry Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Longfellow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This 2BR 1BA Unit has been renovated inside and out. Great location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools, highway access, shops, restaurants, Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown. Brand new kitchens with SS appliances. Refinished hardwoods and new tile throughout. New windows and central HVAC systems. Private porch/balcony. In unit laundry included. 1 off street parking spot per unit.
Water and trash included in rent. Tenant pays gas and electric. Cats $10 per month, dogs $20, over 75lbs $25.
Schedule a viewing: (https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/g1realestate)
Completely renovated building inside and out. New everything with refinished hardwoods. Central HVAC in each unit. Front porch/balcony in each unit. Amazing location down the street from UMKC Dental and Medical schools. Close to Crown Center, Union Station, Downtown, Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have any available units?
2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have?
Some of 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N is pet friendly.
Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N offer parking?
Yes, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N offers parking.
Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have a pool?
No, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have accessible units?
No, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2539 Cherry Street, Unit 1N has units with dishwashers.

