Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2522 Norton Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2522 Norton Avenue
2522 Norton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2522 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Cute House in the city, freshly updated with new paint, flooring and bathrooms. This 3 bedroom is a charm, come check it out today.
Call 816-599-4950 or apply online www.nalamanagement,com
Section 8 Welcomed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have any available units?
2522 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2522 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 2522 Norton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2522 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
