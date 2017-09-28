All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2522 Norton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2522 Norton Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 5:54 AM

2522 Norton Avenue

2522 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2522 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Cute House in the city, freshly updated with new paint, flooring and bathrooms. This 3 bedroom is a charm, come check it out today.

Call 816-599-4950 or apply online www.nalamanagement,com

Section 8 Welcomed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2522 Norton Avenue have any available units?
2522 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2522 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 2522 Norton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2522 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2522 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2522 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue offer parking?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2522 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2522 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
The Ridge at Chestnut
8701 Chestnut Cir
Kansas City, MO 64131
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary