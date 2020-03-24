All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2510 Poplar Ave
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

2510 Poplar Ave

2510 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2510 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 927 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have at least a 3 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 Poplar Ave have any available units?
2510 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2510 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 2510 Poplar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2510 Poplar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2510 Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2510 Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 2510 Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2510 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 2510 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2510 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2510 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 Poplar Ave has units with dishwashers.
