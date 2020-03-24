2510 Poplar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 927 Sq ft property was built in 1950 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. New Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.USREEBPM.COM. Serious Applicants ONLY! SECTION 8 welcome must have at least a 3 bedroom voucher or Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity