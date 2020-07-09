All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

2505 Benton Blvd - 1S

2505 Benton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2505 Benton Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2bd with additional room for an office or play room, laundry downstairs in building, front street parking or back parking lot parking.
Water paid, Gas & Elect tenant responsibility.

NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY!
Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income
Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks
$35 app fee for all over 18
Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property
Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet
Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com
Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com
Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

