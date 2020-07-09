Rent Calculator
2504 Brighton Avenue 1
2504 Brighton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2504 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 BR 1 BA Home is very open with adequate sized bedrooms. NO SECTION 8
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have any available units?
2504 Brighton Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Brighton Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 offer parking?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
