Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2504 Brighton Avenue 1

2504 Brighton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Brighton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This spacious 2 BR 1 BA Home is very open with adequate sized bedrooms. NO SECTION 8

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have any available units?
2504 Brighton Avenue 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Brighton Avenue 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 offer parking?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have a pool?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have accessible units?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2504 Brighton Avenue 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

