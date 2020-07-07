Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2451 Chelsea Ave
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2451 Chelsea Ave
2451 Chelsea Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2451 Chelsea Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South
Amenities
w/d hookup
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom House with Updates - This 3 bedroom house has lots of room. Hardwood and tile floors on first floor. Fresh Paint. Brand NEW Carpet up stairs. Washer/Dryer hookups on main level too.
(RLNE4171599)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have any available units?
2451 Chelsea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2451 Chelsea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2451 Chelsea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2451 Chelsea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave offer parking?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have a pool?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have accessible units?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2451 Chelsea Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2451 Chelsea Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
