2442 Lister Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2442 Lister Ave.

2442 Lister Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Lister Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4610516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Lister Ave. have any available units?
2442 Lister Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2442 Lister Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Lister Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Lister Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. offer parking?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. have a pool?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Lister Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2442 Lister Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
