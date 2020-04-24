All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2424 Norton Ave

2424 Norton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2424 Norton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
range
SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH!
SPECIAL - $200 OFF 1ST MONTH! Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath townhome. Features fully equipped kitchen that opens up to a living room with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, stackable washer/dryer included and off-street parking. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
3 Bedroom
Carpet
Miniblinds
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Norton Ave have any available units?
2424 Norton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 Norton Ave have?
Some of 2424 Norton Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 Norton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Norton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Norton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2424 Norton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2424 Norton Ave offer parking?
No, 2424 Norton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Norton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 Norton Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Norton Ave have a pool?
No, 2424 Norton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2424 Norton Ave have accessible units?
No, 2424 Norton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Norton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Norton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
