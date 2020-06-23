Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2420 E 69th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2420 E 69th St
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2420 E 69th St
2420 East 69th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2420 East 69th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
Amenities
w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Monthly rental rate $750
Deposit $750
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 E 69th St have any available units?
2420 E 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2420 E 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
2420 E 69th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 E 69th St pet-friendly?
No, 2420 E 69th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2420 E 69th St offer parking?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not offer parking.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 E 69th St have a pool?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 2420 E 69th St have accessible units?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2420 E 69th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Pinehurst
500 NW 63rd St
Kansas City, MO 64118
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary