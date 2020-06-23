All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

2420 E 69th St

2420 East 69th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2420 East 69th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Monthly rental rate $750
Deposit $750

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 E 69th St have any available units?
2420 E 69th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2420 E 69th St currently offering any rent specials?
2420 E 69th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 E 69th St pet-friendly?
No, 2420 E 69th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2420 E 69th St offer parking?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not offer parking.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 E 69th St have a pool?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have a pool.
Does 2420 E 69th St have accessible units?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 E 69th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 E 69th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2420 E 69th St has units with air conditioning.
