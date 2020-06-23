2419 Poplar Ave

Amenities

This 920 Sq ft property was built in 1918 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Including Refrigerator, dishwasher, and Stove. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668