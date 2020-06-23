All apartments in Kansas City
2419 Poplar Ave
Last updated January 5 2020

2419 Poplar Ave

2419 Poplar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2419 Poplar Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 920 Sq ft property was built in 1918 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Including Refrigerator, dishwasher, and Stove. Newer Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2419 Poplar Ave have any available units?
2419 Poplar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2419 Poplar Ave have?
Some of 2419 Poplar Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2419 Poplar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2419 Poplar Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2419 Poplar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2419 Poplar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2419 Poplar Ave offer parking?
No, 2419 Poplar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2419 Poplar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2419 Poplar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2419 Poplar Ave have a pool?
No, 2419 Poplar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2419 Poplar Ave have accessible units?
No, 2419 Poplar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2419 Poplar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2419 Poplar Ave has units with dishwashers.
