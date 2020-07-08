All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2330 Spruce Ave

2330 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2330 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 3 br 2 bath house ready to call home.
Monthly Rental Rate $700
Deposit $700

Pet Deposit is $500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2330 Spruce Ave have any available units?
2330 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2330 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 2330 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2330 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2330 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2330 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2330 Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2330 Spruce Ave offer parking?
No, 2330 Spruce Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2330 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2330 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2330 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 2330 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2330 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 2330 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2330 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2330 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

