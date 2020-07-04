All apartments in Kansas City
2312 Van Brunt Blvd

2312 Van Brunt Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Van Brunt Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2312 Van Brunt Blvd. Independence, MO. 64127
Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in Kansas City available immediately for rent.

3BR / 1Ba available now

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
house
w/d hookups
off-street parking

Freshly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath house for rent in Kansas CIty. Available immediately for $725.00 rent with a $350.00 security deposit and a $25.00 application fee.

Only qualifications necessary are.

-Monthly income greater or equal 3.3 times the monthly rent
-no evictions or bankruptcies within the last 5 years
-strong rental history
-Favorable credit

Please call for more info.

Apply online at https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/883556
App fees differ online

(RLNE5695337)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have any available units?
2312 Van Brunt Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have?
Some of 2312 Van Brunt Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Van Brunt Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Van Brunt Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Van Brunt Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd offers parking.
Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have a pool?
No, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Van Brunt Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Van Brunt Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

