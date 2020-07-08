Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2309 E 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2309 E 38th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2309 E 38th St
2309 East 38th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2309 East 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 BR 1 BA
Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level
ALL ELECTRIC
Monthly Rental Rate $650
Deposit $650
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2309 E 38th St have any available units?
2309 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2309 E 38th St have?
Some of 2309 E 38th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2309 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
2309 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 E 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 2309 E 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2309 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 2309 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 2309 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Sky on Main
920 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Pershing Lofts
215 W Pershing Rd
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary