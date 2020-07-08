All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2309 E 38th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2309 E 38th St

2309 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2309 East 38th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Ivanhoe Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly Renovated 3 BR 1 BA

Beautiful Hardwood Floors on Main Level
ALL ELECTRIC

Monthly Rental Rate $650
Deposit $650

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 E 38th St have any available units?
2309 E 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 E 38th St have?
Some of 2309 E 38th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 E 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
2309 E 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 E 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 2309 E 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2309 E 38th St offer parking?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not offer parking.
Does 2309 E 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 E 38th St have a pool?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 2309 E 38th St have accessible units?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 E 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 E 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.

