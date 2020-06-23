Rent Calculator
2302 Montgall Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
2302 Montgall Ave
2302 Montgall Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
2302 Montgall Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3299899)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have any available units?
2302 Montgall Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2302 Montgall Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Montgall Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Montgall Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave offer parking?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have a pool?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have accessible units?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Montgall Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Montgall Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
