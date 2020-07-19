230 W 73rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Waldo Bungalow in Prime Location! Walk to dining and nightlife. Renovated in the last few years!

3 bd/1 bth

Beautiful Hardwoods and fresh paint throughout.

Generous sized Living Room with Separate Dining room!

In addition to the dining room, there's a lovely eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and fridge provided. Modern backsplash and storage shelving. This has the versatility to make it your own, unique space!

Fully Renovated bathroom!

2 bedrooms and good closet space on main floor.

Upstairs features a 3rd bedroom and 2nd floor roof deck!

Off-street parking with detached garage.

Large basement for extra storage.

Washer/Dryer hookups.

Beautiful, Large front porch

Cats ok. ($300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable)