All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 230 W 73rd Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
230 W 73rd Terrace
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:24 AM

230 W 73rd Terrace

230 West 73rd Terrace · (816) 572-3669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Waldo
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

230 West 73rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,295

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Waldo Bungalow in Prime Location! Walk to dining and nightlife. Renovated in the last few years!
3 bd/1 bth
Beautiful Hardwoods and fresh paint throughout.
Generous sized Living Room with Separate Dining room!
In addition to the dining room, there's a lovely eat-in kitchen with a gas stove and fridge provided. Modern backsplash and storage shelving. This has the versatility to make it your own, unique space!
Fully Renovated bathroom!
2 bedrooms and good closet space on main floor.
Upstairs features a 3rd bedroom and 2nd floor roof deck!
Off-street parking with detached garage.
Large basement for extra storage.
Washer/Dryer hookups.
Beautiful, Large front porch
Cats ok. ($300 pet deposit, $150 non-refundable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W 73rd Terrace have any available units?
230 W 73rd Terrace has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W 73rd Terrace have?
Some of 230 W 73rd Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W 73rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
230 W 73rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W 73rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 W 73rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 230 W 73rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 230 W 73rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 230 W 73rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 W 73rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W 73rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 230 W 73rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 230 W 73rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 230 W 73rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W 73rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 W 73rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 230 W 73rd Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cambria
333 W 46th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Paradise Flats
308 E 34th St
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity