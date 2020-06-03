229 Ward Parkway

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7e3d9005e ---- This beautiful condo is in the historic Hemingway building on the Country Club Plaza! This unit has been renovated with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The building comes equipped with 24/7 valet and security, garage parking, and is conveniently situated a short walk to the Plaza! It also comes with a washer and dryer in unit! Don’t wait! Contact us today to make this beautiful condo your new home!