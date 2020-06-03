All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
229 Ward Parkway
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

229 Ward Parkway

229 Ward Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

229 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
valet service
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
valet service
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b7e3d9005e ---- This beautiful condo is in the historic Hemingway building on the Country Club Plaza! This unit has been renovated with stainless steel appliances and beautiful granite counter tops. The building comes equipped with 24/7 valet and security, garage parking, and is conveniently situated a short walk to the Plaza! It also comes with a washer and dryer in unit! Don&rsquo;t wait! Contact us today to make this beautiful condo your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Ward Parkway have any available units?
229 Ward Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Ward Parkway have?
Some of 229 Ward Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Ward Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
229 Ward Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Ward Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 229 Ward Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 229 Ward Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 229 Ward Parkway offers parking.
Does 229 Ward Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Ward Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Ward Parkway have a pool?
No, 229 Ward Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 229 Ward Parkway have accessible units?
No, 229 Ward Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Ward Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Ward Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.

