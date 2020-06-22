All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2235 Quincy St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2235 Quincy St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2235 Quincy St.

2235 Quincy Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2235 Quincy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE3299954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 Quincy St. have any available units?
2235 Quincy St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2235 Quincy St. currently offering any rent specials?
2235 Quincy St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 Quincy St. pet-friendly?
No, 2235 Quincy St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2235 Quincy St. offer parking?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not offer parking.
Does 2235 Quincy St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 Quincy St. have a pool?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not have a pool.
Does 2235 Quincy St. have accessible units?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 Quincy St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 Quincy St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 Quincy St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Power & Light
1320 Baltimore Ave
Kansas City, MO 64105
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd
Kansas City, MO 64138
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Marcato
2601 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary