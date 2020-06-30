All apartments in Kansas City
2218 NW 64th Ter
Last updated October 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

2218 NW 64th Ter

2218 Northwest 64th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2218 Northwest 64th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Just Reduced!! What a great house in the Northland! Property does have 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom/New appliances/New Flooring/and so much more!!
Located close to all that the Northland has to offer! You will not want to miss out on this great house!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 NW 64th Ter have any available units?
2218 NW 64th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2218 NW 64th Ter have?
Some of 2218 NW 64th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2218 NW 64th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2218 NW 64th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 NW 64th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2218 NW 64th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2218 NW 64th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 2218 NW 64th Ter offers parking.
Does 2218 NW 64th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 NW 64th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 NW 64th Ter have a pool?
No, 2218 NW 64th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2218 NW 64th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2218 NW 64th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 NW 64th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2218 NW 64th Ter has units with dishwashers.

