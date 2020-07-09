All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2217 E 67th Ter

2217 East 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2217 East 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
3 BR 2 BA House, recently updated with hardwood floors, playroom and basement for extra space

Monthly rent $750
Deposit $750

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 E 67th Ter have any available units?
2217 E 67th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2217 E 67th Ter have?
Some of 2217 E 67th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2217 E 67th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2217 E 67th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 E 67th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2217 E 67th Ter offer parking?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2217 E 67th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 E 67th Ter have a pool?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2217 E 67th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 E 67th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 E 67th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

