2212 NW 64th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2212 NW 64th Ter

2212 Northwest 64th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2212 Northwest 64th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64151
Line Creek - Northern Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
What a great little house in the Northland.
Property has so much new you won't believe it! Flooring/Appliances/Paint and so much more.
Property does have 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Located close to all that that Northland has to offer!
*If credit score is below 600 we require a double deposit*
*This property is unable to accept section 8 at this time*
*Additional pet fee required based on size and number of pets*

This property has an Application fee for ANYONE over the age 18. $35 for each application credit, employment, evictions and criminal background. Application fee is Non-Refundable. One item DOES NOT disqualify applicant, we view each Applicant as a whole person. Application fees are Non-Refundable. Each property is individually owned, then managed by Plaid Management. At Plaid Management we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it was left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Applications can be found at WWW.PLAIDPM.COM. We do not accept applicants with evictions or prior criminal charges in the past two years. 12 month minimum lease required. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

