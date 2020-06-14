All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 7:30 AM

2208 E 58th St

2208 East 58th Street · (816) 237-8668
Location

2208 East 58th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,200 Sq ft property was built in 1922 has 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Newer Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Newer Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Full unfinished basement Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website at WWW.ONLYCHOICEPM.COM. NO SECTION 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 E 58th St have any available units?
2208 E 58th St has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 E 58th St have?
Some of 2208 E 58th St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 E 58th St currently offering any rent specials?
2208 E 58th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 E 58th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 E 58th St is pet friendly.
Does 2208 E 58th St offer parking?
No, 2208 E 58th St does not offer parking.
Does 2208 E 58th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 E 58th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 E 58th St have a pool?
No, 2208 E 58th St does not have a pool.
Does 2208 E 58th St have accessible units?
No, 2208 E 58th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 E 58th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2208 E 58th St has units with dishwashers.
