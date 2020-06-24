All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2205 E 72nd St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 6:54 AM

2205 E 72nd St

2205 East 72nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2205 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home comes with hardwood floors throughout the home and a huge back yard with a full size. Very spacious home with a Sun room. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Call or email to schedule a tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2205 E 72nd St have any available units?
2205 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2205 E 72nd St have?
Some of 2205 E 72nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2205 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2205 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2205 E 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2205 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
