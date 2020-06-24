Rent Calculator
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2205 E 72nd St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 6:54 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2205 E 72nd St
2205 East 72nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2205 East 72nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home comes with hardwood floors throughout the home and a huge back yard with a full size. Very spacious home with a Sun room. 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Call or email to schedule a tour today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2205 E 72nd St have any available units?
2205 E 72nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2205 E 72nd St have?
Some of 2205 E 72nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2205 E 72nd St currently offering any rent specials?
2205 E 72nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2205 E 72nd St pet-friendly?
No, 2205 E 72nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2205 E 72nd St offer parking?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not offer parking.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have a pool?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have a pool.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have accessible units?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2205 E 72nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2205 E 72nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
