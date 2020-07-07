All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

2203 E. 75th St

2203 East 75th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2203 East 75th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cd25f10b2 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious liviing room with fireplace, master bedroom with private 1/2 bath, washer/dryer hookups, large enclosed porch and back deck and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Covered Deck/Patio Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 E. 75th St have any available units?
2203 E. 75th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 E. 75th St have?
Some of 2203 E. 75th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 E. 75th St currently offering any rent specials?
2203 E. 75th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 E. 75th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 E. 75th St is pet friendly.
Does 2203 E. 75th St offer parking?
Yes, 2203 E. 75th St offers parking.
Does 2203 E. 75th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 E. 75th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 E. 75th St have a pool?
No, 2203 E. 75th St does not have a pool.
Does 2203 E. 75th St have accessible units?
No, 2203 E. 75th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 E. 75th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 E. 75th St has units with dishwashers.

