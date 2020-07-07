2203 E. 75th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0cd25f10b2 ---- Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home. Features spacious kitchen with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, spacious liviing room with fireplace, master bedroom with private 1/2 bath, washer/dryer hookups, large enclosed porch and back deck and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 1/2 Bath 3 Bedroom Covered Deck/Patio Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups