2203 E 70th Ter

This 704 square ft. on the upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. carpet, mostly finished basement with half bath. tile backsplash, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Nice deck on the back. Central Air Conditioning. newer furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity