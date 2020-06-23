All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2203 E 70th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2203 E 70th Ter
Last updated April 20 2019 at 7:43 AM

2203 E 70th Ter

2203 East 70th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2203 East 70th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 704 square ft. on the upstairs has 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. carpet, mostly finished basement with half bath. tile backsplash, Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher included. Nice deck on the back. Central Air Conditioning. newer furnace and hot water tank. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO Section 8. Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 E 70th Ter have any available units?
2203 E 70th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 E 70th Ter have?
Some of 2203 E 70th Ter's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 E 70th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2203 E 70th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 E 70th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 E 70th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2203 E 70th Ter offer parking?
No, 2203 E 70th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2203 E 70th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 E 70th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 E 70th Ter have a pool?
No, 2203 E 70th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2203 E 70th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2203 E 70th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 E 70th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2203 E 70th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Province of Briarcliff
1282 NW Vivion Rd
Kansas City, MO 64118
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary