Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2203 Agnes Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

2203 Agnes Ave

2203 Agnes Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2203 Agnes Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/45080e60a6 ---- SPECIAL - GET $200 OFF OCTOBER RENT IF YOU MOVE IN BY SEPTEMBER 20TH Nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features beautiful kitchen with new backsplash and lots of cabinetry complete with refrigerator and stove, living room, nice sized bedrooms and closets, front porch, washer/dryer hookups and off-street parking. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community&rsquo;s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW&trade;) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Off Street Parking Pets Upon Approval Unfinished Basement Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Agnes Ave have any available units?
2203 Agnes Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Agnes Ave have?
Some of 2203 Agnes Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Agnes Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Agnes Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Agnes Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Agnes Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Agnes Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2203 Agnes Ave offers parking.
Does 2203 Agnes Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Agnes Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Agnes Ave have a pool?
No, 2203 Agnes Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2203 Agnes Ave have accessible units?
No, 2203 Agnes Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Agnes Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Agnes Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

