216 West 83rd Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

~Spectacular renovation with vaulted ceilings and a dreamy master suite~

This ultimate renovation in Waldo is a must-have! Location and finishes are top notch!

Fully updated inside and out!

Large front patio added with vaulted beams.

1 car garage and added driveway width for additional off-street parking.

Step into the living room with a sprawling, open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, updated light fixtures and modern paint.

New kitchen provided white shaker cabinets, SS appliance package, granite - it's all there!

Off the living room are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a walk-in shower, grey subway tile and large vanity!

Take yourself through the kitchen to the back of the home and tuck away in your master suite! Open sitting room overlooking your brand new deck, huge backyard and new privacy fence! This yard is a dream with an oversized deck and tons of yard space!

White barn doors open up to your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and W/D hookups, plenty of room for a full W/D set!

Master bath features a new shower and tub, white subway tile, double vanity sink and another W/D hookup set!

Don't wait on this gem!

Strictly no pets, 3 adult household limit.