Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
216 West 83rd Terrace
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

216 West 83rd Terrace

216 West 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

216 West 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
~Spectacular renovation with vaulted ceilings and a dreamy master suite~
This ultimate renovation in Waldo is a must-have! Location and finishes are top notch!
Fully updated inside and out!
Large front patio added with vaulted beams.
1 car garage and added driveway width for additional off-street parking.
Step into the living room with a sprawling, open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, updated light fixtures and modern paint.
New kitchen provided white shaker cabinets, SS appliance package, granite - it's all there!
Off the living room are 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath with a walk-in shower, grey subway tile and large vanity!
Take yourself through the kitchen to the back of the home and tuck away in your master suite! Open sitting room overlooking your brand new deck, huge backyard and new privacy fence! This yard is a dream with an oversized deck and tons of yard space!
White barn doors open up to your large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and W/D hookups, plenty of room for a full W/D set!
Master bath features a new shower and tub, white subway tile, double vanity sink and another W/D hookup set!
Don't wait on this gem!
Strictly no pets, 3 adult household limit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 West 83rd Terrace have any available units?
216 West 83rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 216 West 83rd Terrace have?
Some of 216 West 83rd Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 West 83rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
216 West 83rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 West 83rd Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 216 West 83rd Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 216 West 83rd Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 216 West 83rd Terrace offers parking.
Does 216 West 83rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 West 83rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 West 83rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 216 West 83rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 216 West 83rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 216 West 83rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 216 West 83rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 West 83rd Terrace has units with dishwashers.

