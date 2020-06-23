All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 214 E Armour Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
214 E Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

214 E Armour Boulevard

214 East Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Broadway Gillham
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

214 East Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
lobby
One of the first glamorous residential hotels in Kansas City, The Bellerive was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The Hotel's club, the Casbah hosted entertainment legends such as Bob Hope, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Jerry Lewis. The suites have been remodeled and combined to create spacious apartments while retaining the buildings charm and grandeur. Residents and guests are greeted by a beautiful marble lobby with a stunning sculpted ceiling. The Bellerive is centrally-located, just minutes away from Westport, the Plaza and Downtown. It is just a short walk to the metro bus-line and just minutes to major interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 E Armour Boulevard have any available units?
214 E Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 214 E Armour Boulevard have?
Some of 214 E Armour Boulevard's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 E Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
214 E Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 E Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 214 E Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 214 E Armour Boulevard offer parking?
No, 214 E Armour Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 214 E Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 214 E Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 E Armour Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 214 E Armour Boulevard has a pool.
Does 214 E Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 214 E Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 214 E Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 E Armour Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hills Apartments
525 NW 55th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64118
EBT Lofts
1601 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westport Central
301 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary