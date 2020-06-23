214 E Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool lobby

One of the first glamorous residential hotels in Kansas City, The Bellerive was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980. The Hotel's club, the Casbah hosted entertainment legends such as Bob Hope, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington and Jerry Lewis. The suites have been remodeled and combined to create spacious apartments while retaining the buildings charm and grandeur. Residents and guests are greeted by a beautiful marble lobby with a stunning sculpted ceiling. The Bellerive is centrally-located, just minutes away from Westport, the Plaza and Downtown. It is just a short walk to the metro bus-line and just minutes to major interstates.