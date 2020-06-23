All apartments in Kansas City
2133 Maddi Avenue

Location

2133 Maddi Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,092 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with white appliances. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2133 Maddi Avenue have any available units?
2133 Maddi Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2133 Maddi Avenue have?
Some of 2133 Maddi Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2133 Maddi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2133 Maddi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2133 Maddi Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2133 Maddi Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2133 Maddi Avenue offer parking?
No, 2133 Maddi Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2133 Maddi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2133 Maddi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2133 Maddi Avenue have a pool?
No, 2133 Maddi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2133 Maddi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2133 Maddi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2133 Maddi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2133 Maddi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
