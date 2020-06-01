All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2129 E 77th Ter
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:15 AM

2129 E 77th Ter

2129 East 77th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2129 East 77th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fall in love with this amazing find, charming and affordable in a peaceful setting. When you arrive to the house, you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch where you can relax and take in your new views. The kitchen features appliances, white cabinetry, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. The backyard can become a perfect outdoor venue to host venues with the ones who mean most this Summer. Located near the highway gives you quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more. Call today to schedule your showing! All credit considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2129 E 77th Ter have any available units?
2129 E 77th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2129 E 77th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
2129 E 77th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2129 E 77th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 2129 E 77th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter offer parking?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter have a pool?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter have accessible units?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2129 E 77th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 2129 E 77th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
