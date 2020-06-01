2129 E 77th Ter

Amenities

Fall in love with this amazing find, charming and affordable in a peaceful setting. When you arrive to the house, you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch where you can relax and take in your new views. The kitchen features appliances, white cabinetry, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. The backyard can become a perfect outdoor venue to host venues with the ones who mean most this Summer. Located near the highway gives you quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more. Call today to schedule your showing! All credit considered.