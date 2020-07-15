All apartments in Kansas City
Location

2112 Tracy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108
Beacon Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Outstanding KC views on these East Crossroads units!
Newly upgraded with plumbing, electrical, and HVAC!
Step out onto the grand deck overlooking downtown from East Crossroads!
All of the original character left intact with hardwood floors, arched doorways and exposed brick!
At 900 SF, enjoy updated finishes with a new kitchen & bath, gorgeous white and gray palettes!
Fresh paint and modern finishes inside and out!
Close to the UMKC dental school, pharmacy school and medical school.
Minutes from the heart of the Crossroads, where you can enjoy First Fridays, concerts and dining!
You will love how close you are to all the Kansas City nightlife!
Off-street, secured parking! And plenty of quiet street parking.
Free laundry!
Tenants pay electricity, internet/cable and $75/mo water and gas fee.
Come check these out!
Small dogs ok, $25/mo pet rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have any available units?
2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have?
Some of 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N offer parking?
Yes, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N offers parking.
Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have a pool?
No, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N does not have a pool.
Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have accessible units?
No, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N has units with dishwashers.
