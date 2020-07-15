2112 Tracy Avenue - 2N

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Outstanding KC views on these East Crossroads units!

Newly upgraded with plumbing, electrical, and HVAC!

Step out onto the grand deck overlooking downtown from East Crossroads!

All of the original character left intact with hardwood floors, arched doorways and exposed brick!

At 900 SF, enjoy updated finishes with a new kitchen & bath, gorgeous white and gray palettes!

Fresh paint and modern finishes inside and out!

Close to the UMKC dental school, pharmacy school and medical school.

Minutes from the heart of the Crossroads, where you can enjoy First Fridays, concerts and dining!

You will love how close you are to all the Kansas City nightlife!

Off-street, secured parking! And plenty of quiet street parking.

Free laundry!

Tenants pay electricity, internet/cable and $75/mo water and gas fee.

Come check these out!

Small dogs ok, $25/mo pet rent.