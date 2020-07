Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pet friendly bike storage google fiber internet access

Experience the vibrancy of Downtown Kansas City at an affordable price. It would be difficult to pinpoint a more exciting location in the downtown Kansas City area for those who want to live in the Crossroads Arts District. 2109 Broadway Lofts is at the heartbeat of Kansas Citys First Friday's art culture, and a short walk to Union Station, Crown Center and dozens of fine restaurants and attractions.