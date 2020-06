Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Tons of square footage on this second floor duplex!

This unit is freshly painted with great natural light!

Cozy living room with a large dining room perfect for entertaining friends and family!

Nice closet space.

Kitchen has lots of cabinets.

Enjoy a separate sunroom with a bonus closet.

Secured entry with off street parking.

Easy access to highways.

Tenants pay electric and gas.

No pets.

Please no evictions, rental judgements, or felonies.

Please no vouchers.