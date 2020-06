Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry

Enjoy this newly painted home with new carpeting and flooring. The light blue paint brings life to this home. You will be happily surprised by the makeover this house has been given. This home has open space where you can comfortably enjoy time with family and friends also has a separate laundry room, take possession now and enjoy the holidays in comfort. 2 beds, Call now to schedule your showing.