Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2018 E 42nd St Duplex
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2018 E 42nd St Duplex
2018 East 42nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2018 East 42nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Ivanhoe Southeast
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4856061)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have any available units?
2018 E 42nd St Duplex doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2018 E 42nd St Duplex currently offering any rent specials?
2018 E 42nd St Duplex is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 E 42nd St Duplex pet-friendly?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex offer parking?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not offer parking.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have a pool?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not have a pool.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have accessible units?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have units with dishwashers?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 E 42nd St Duplex have units with air conditioning?
No, 2018 E 42nd St Duplex does not have units with air conditioning.
