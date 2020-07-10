All apartments in Kansas City
2009 East 82nd Street

2009 East 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2009 East 82nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has beautiful hardwoods throughout, and new kitchen counters. Fridge and stove will be provided at move in. This home has a full unfinished basement for storage, and laundry hookups, a 1 car attached garage, and a huge backyard with TONS of paved parking!

Vouchers: NO

$60 app fee
1 year lease: $775
2 year lease: $750
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within.

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2009 East 82nd Street have any available units?
2009 East 82nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2009 East 82nd Street have?
Some of 2009 East 82nd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2009 East 82nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2009 East 82nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2009 East 82nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2009 East 82nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2009 East 82nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2009 East 82nd Street offers parking.
Does 2009 East 82nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2009 East 82nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2009 East 82nd Street have a pool?
No, 2009 East 82nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2009 East 82nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2009 East 82nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2009 East 82nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2009 East 82nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

