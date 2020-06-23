200 W Armour Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance

With its striking brick exterior boasting rich detailing, the Del Monte offers convenient city living on one of Kansas City's most prestigious boulevards. What the great 20th-century designers have created, we have worked to restore and maintain. You'll enjoy indoor-outdoor living; the tranquil comfort of the outdoor seating area is a great place to unwind! Controlled building access, off-street parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance ensure your comfort and peace of mind. And the location can't be beat you'll benefit from the convenience of city bus routes and easy access to freeways, while enjoying the charm of Historic Hyde Park.