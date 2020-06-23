All apartments in Kansas City
200 W Armour Boulevard
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

200 W Armour Boulevard

200 West Armour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

200 West Armour Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
With its striking brick exterior boasting rich detailing, the Del Monte offers convenient city living on one of Kansas City's most prestigious boulevards. What the great 20th-century designers have created, we have worked to restore and maintain. You'll enjoy indoor-outdoor living; the tranquil comfort of the outdoor seating area is a great place to unwind! Controlled building access, off-street parking and 24-hour emergency maintenance ensure your comfort and peace of mind. And the location can't be beat you'll benefit from the convenience of city bus routes and easy access to freeways, while enjoying the charm of Historic Hyde Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have any available units?
200 W Armour Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 200 W Armour Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
200 W Armour Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W Armour Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 200 W Armour Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 200 W Armour Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W Armour Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have a pool?
No, 200 W Armour Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 200 W Armour Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W Armour Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 W Armour Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 200 W Armour Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
