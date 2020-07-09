Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80b7d14001 ---- 200 W 34th St is conveniently located just West of Main and 2 blocks East of Broadway, and less than 5 minutes from Crown Center, Penn Valley CC, Westport, the Art Institute, and MANY other locations. Key Features: Window A/C-Radiator heat Hardwood floors throughout Laundry on-site Off-street parking Paid parking garage Cats allowed Additional Details: 12 month lease $30 application fee $400 Security Deposit Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management!Contact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment. (Showings by Appointment Only. Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 10 am-4 pm.)Landlord pays for Water and Trash; tenants pay Electric ONLY.