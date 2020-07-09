All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
200 W 34th St
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

200 W 34th St

200 West 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

200 West 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/80b7d14001 ---- 200 W 34th St is conveniently located just West of Main and 2 blocks East of Broadway, and less than 5 minutes from Crown Center, Penn Valley CC, Westport, the Art Institute, and MANY other locations. Key Features: Window A/C-Radiator heat Hardwood floors throughout Laundry on-site Off-street parking Paid parking garage Cats allowed Additional Details: 12 month lease $30 application fee $400 Security Deposit Professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management!Contact Matt at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment. (Showings by Appointment Only. Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm and Saturdays 10 am-4 pm.)Landlord pays for Water and Trash; tenants pay Electric ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 W 34th St have any available units?
200 W 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 W 34th St have?
Some of 200 W 34th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 W 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
200 W 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 W 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 W 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 200 W 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 200 W 34th St offers parking.
Does 200 W 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 W 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 W 34th St have a pool?
No, 200 W 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 200 W 34th St have accessible units?
No, 200 W 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 200 W 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 W 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.

