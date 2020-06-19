19767 McGee Street

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool hot tub internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub internet access lobby

Experience Downtown Kansas City at The Historic East Nine Building at Pickwick Plaza. Be within walking distance to Sprint Center, Power and Light District, US District Court, The Federal Reserve Bank and all of the other wonderful things happening in KC! Getting around is a breeze with nearby streetcar or use one of the many available scooters.



This apartment is convenient to State Street, Jackson County Courthouse, US District Courthouse, Federal Reserve Bank, Cerner, DST, Hallmark Cards, KU Med Center, Saint Lukes Hospital, Childrens Mercy and many others.



A fully furnished two-bedroom corporate apartment will provide two super-comfy Queen Beds, full cable TV with three new flatscreens, super fast Internet, fully equipped kitchen and all of the other furnishings that you need for a productive stay.



East Nine at Pickwick Plaza was completely remodeled in 2017 and offers all the top amenities, including: indoor pool and hot tub, on-site gym, meeting rooms, event rooms, technology center, and lobby.



Housekeeping service will be provided every two weeks during your stay to keep your apartment fresh.