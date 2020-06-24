1920 Wyandotte Ct 6

Amenities
True Modern Downtown Crossroads Loft - Property Id: 140201
Beautiful, one of a kind loft in the heart of the Crossroads -- old popcorn factory turned into residences. Walking distance to an endless amount of coffee shops, restaurants, night life, etc. Exposed brick, beams, elevator shaft wheels in the ceiling and original hardwoods. Modern bathroom with a sleek shower and counter design, and spotless all white kitchen with stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and plenty of storage. Custom cabinets built for more clothes storage and more space for the washer and dryer (in unit). Sizable, secured storage unit in basement of the building. Unit 6 comes with one designated, marked parking spot, parking area has security cameras
No Dogs Allowed
