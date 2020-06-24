All apartments in Kansas City
1920 Wyandotte Ct 6
Last updated January 20 2020 at 2:13 PM

1920 Wyandotte Ct 6

1920 Wyandotte Street · No Longer Available
Location

1920 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
elevator
parking
True Modern Downtown Crossroads Loft - Property Id: 140201

Beautiful, one of a kind loft in the heart of the Crossroads -- old popcorn factory turned into residences. Walking distance to an endless amount of coffee shops, restaurants, night life, etc. Exposed brick, beams, elevator shaft wheels in the ceiling and original hardwoods. Modern bathroom with a sleek shower and counter design, and spotless all white kitchen with stainless appliances, soft close cabinets and drawers, and plenty of storage. Custom cabinets built for more clothes storage and more space for the washer and dryer (in unit). Sizable, secured storage unit in basement of the building. Unit 6 comes with one designated, marked parking spot, parking area has security cameras
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140201
Property Id 140201

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5450873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have any available units?
1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have?
Some of 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 offers parking.
Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have a pool?
No, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have accessible units?
No, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1920 Wyandotte Ct 6 has units with dishwashers.
