1902 Elmwood Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

This is a completely remodeled Duplex. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Brand new Refrigerator and Stove included. New CARPET. Laundry hookups in YOUR home! Water is included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website www.onlychoicepm.com ! Call our Leasing Team Today ~ 816-237-8668

