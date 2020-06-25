1902 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127 East Community Team North
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a completely remodeled Duplex. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Property has been completely updated and is READY for a renter now. Fresh paint. New tile in kitchen & bathroom. Brand new Refrigerator and Stove included. New CARPET. Laundry hookups in YOUR home! Water is included. Come ready to rent this beauty today! View our website www.onlychoicepm.com ! Call our Leasing Team Today ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Elmwood Ave have any available units?
1902 Elmwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.