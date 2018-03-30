Rent Calculator
1840 E 82nd St
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1840 E 82nd St
1840 East 82nd Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1840 East 82nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
-
(RLNE2019240)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1840 E 82nd St have any available units?
1840 E 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1840 E 82nd St have?
Some of 1840 E 82nd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1840 E 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1840 E 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 E 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1840 E 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1840 E 82nd St offer parking?
No, 1840 E 82nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1840 E 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 E 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 E 82nd St have a pool?
No, 1840 E 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1840 E 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 1840 E 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 E 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 E 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Prairie Village, KS
