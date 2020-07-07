All apartments in Kansas City
1831 E 83rd Street
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

1831 E 83rd Street

1831 East 83rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1831 East 83rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
courtyard
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f59b0b08c ---- You\'ll love the location with easy access to major highways and the treed lot helps keep the house cool in warmer months. Carpet throughout makes things cozy in the cooler months. We love the laundry room with attached storage shelf for supplies. Bathroom vanity provides helpful storage as well. Priced right! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E 83rd Street have any available units?
1831 E 83rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E 83rd Street have?
Some of 1831 E 83rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E 83rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E 83rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E 83rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 E 83rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 1831 E 83rd Street offer parking?
No, 1831 E 83rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1831 E 83rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 E 83rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E 83rd Street have a pool?
No, 1831 E 83rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E 83rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1831 E 83rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E 83rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1831 E 83rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

