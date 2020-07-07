1831 E 83rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1f59b0b08c ---- You\'ll love the location with easy access to major highways and the treed lot helps keep the house cool in warmer months. Carpet throughout makes things cozy in the cooler months. We love the laundry room with attached storage shelf for supplies. Bathroom vanity provides helpful storage as well. Priced right! *$40 application fee *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!