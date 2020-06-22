1831 E 68th Ter

Amenities

This 1,312 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. New Carpet, Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. New appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 . Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity