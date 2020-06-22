All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1831 E 68th Ter

1831 East 68th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1831 East 68th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,312 Sq ft property was built in 1925 has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. New Carpet, Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. New appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! NO SECTION 8 . Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1831 E 68th Ter have any available units?
1831 E 68th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1831 E 68th Ter have?
Some of 1831 E 68th Ter's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1831 E 68th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1831 E 68th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1831 E 68th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1831 E 68th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1831 E 68th Ter offer parking?
No, 1831 E 68th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 1831 E 68th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1831 E 68th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1831 E 68th Ter have a pool?
No, 1831 E 68th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1831 E 68th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1831 E 68th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1831 E 68th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1831 E 68th Ter has units with dishwashers.
