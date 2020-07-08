Rent Calculator
All apartments in Kansas City
1820 Washington Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 Washington Street
1820 Washington Street
No Longer Available
Location
1820 Washington Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside North
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/59af6c9023 ----
***Prices and specials subject to change at any time.
***PLEASE NOTE** Pictures are of the model unit at the property, floor plan and finishes may vary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 Washington Street have any available units?
1820 Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1820 Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Washington Street pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Washington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1820 Washington Street offer parking?
No, 1820 Washington Street does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1820 Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1820 Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Washington Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1820 Washington Street has units with air conditioning.
