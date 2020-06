Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Right on Broadway Blvd. across from the Kauffman Performing Arts Center. Walking distance to all of your favorite Crossroads staples and Stunning views of downtown Kansas City!

Original hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, FULL SIZE washer and dryer in unit. 1 FREE Parking space behind the building.

VIDEO TOUR Available upon request!