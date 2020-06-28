Rent Calculator
1814 E. 48th St.
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:22 AM
1814 E. 48th St.
1814 East 48th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1814 East 48th Street, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills
Amenities
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice Bungalow house near Martin Luther King School and Plaza area. New carpet and fresh paint. 3 bedroom, 1 bath spacious home near bus line.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have any available units?
1814 E. 48th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1814 E. 48th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1814 E. 48th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 E. 48th St. pet-friendly?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. offer parking?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have a pool?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have accessible units?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 E. 48th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 E. 48th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
