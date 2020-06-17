Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1809 E 77TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1809 E 77TH ST
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1809 E 77TH ST
1809 East 77th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1809 East 77th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE3633797)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have any available units?
1809 E 77TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 1809 E 77TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1809 E 77TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 E 77TH ST pet-friendly?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST offer parking?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not offer parking.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have a pool?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have accessible units?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1809 E 77TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1809 E 77TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Knollwood
4700 N Highland Ave
Kansas City, MO 64118
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Three Fountains
717 W. 101 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary