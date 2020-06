Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils carpet range oven

We DON'T show the apartment until we have an approved application on file.

-Rent covers the Water Bill.

-1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer in unit.

-NO pets allowed.

-Tenant pays light/gas and MUST show proof (confirmation numbers) that utilities are on in their name at Lease signing.

-Must show 180-days worth of pay Stubs for the SAME employer.

-Must upload original color copy of Social Security card.

-Must upload color copy of valid State ID.

-No evictions in the last 5 years

-We accept SSI.

-We accept FELONS (Daycare is across the street)

-$45 non-refundable Application Fee.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/98101

No Pets Allowed



