All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1803 Wyandotte Street - 205
Last updated March 25 2020 at 7:26 AM

1803 Wyandotte Street - 205

1803 Wyandotte Street · (816) 885-1964
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Crossroads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1803 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crossroads

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
parking
Check out this 1910 stunner in the Crossroads! The W Lofts give you all you need with exposed brick walls, 13' ceilings and hand hewn beams! The sprawling layout is an entertainers dream and features great natural light with floor to ceiling windows. White epoxy floors in main living spaces! Open kitchen with custom built Baltic Birch & Maple cabinets, Caesar Stone counters & SS appliances. The dining space is distinguished by a beautiful gas fireplace and is ready for weekly dinner parties! The living room brings beautiful built-ins and flows out to your private balcony! This covered space gives you views of the Kauffman Center and much of the Crossroads Arts District! You're steps from coffee shops, shopping and award-winning restaurants! The expansive bedroom boasts a gas fireplace & built-in desk with bookshelves. The bathroom features a modern walk-in shower & separate jacuzzi tub! Walk-in closet with washer/dryer in unit. 1 secured, covered parking space! 10X15 storage space included in the rent. Please no cats, small dog considered with pet deposit.
Check out this 1910 stunner in the Crossroads! The W Lofts give you all you need with exposed brick walls, 13' ceilings and hand hewn beams!
The sprawling layout is an entertainers dream and features great natural light with floor to ceiling windows.
White epoxy floors in main living spaces!
Open kitchen with custom built Baltic Birch & Maple cabinets, Caesar Stone counters & SS appliances.
The dining space is distinguished by a beautiful gas fireplace and is ready for weekly dinner parties!
The living room brings beautiful built-ins and flows out to your private balcony! This covered space gives you views of the Kauffman Center and much of the Crossroads Arts District! You're steps from coffee shops, shopping and award-winning restaurants!
The expansive bedroom boasts a gas fireplace & built-in desk with bookshelves.
The bathroom features a modern walk-in shower & separate jacuzzi tub!
Walk-in closet with washer/dryer in unit.
1 secured, covered parking space!
10X15 storage space included in the rent.
Please no cats, small dog considered with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have any available units?
1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have?
Some of 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 does offer parking.
Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have a pool?
No, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have accessible units?
No, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1803 Wyandotte Street - 205?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

West 39th Street
3895 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Hamilton
701 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Applewood at the Coves
7841 N Anita Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Bennington Park Townhomes
6601 NE 39th St
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity