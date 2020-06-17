1803 Wyandotte Street - 205

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport walk in closets

Check out this 1910 stunner in the Crossroads! The W Lofts give you all you need with exposed brick walls, 13' ceilings and hand hewn beams! The sprawling layout is an entertainers dream and features great natural light with floor to ceiling windows. White epoxy floors in main living spaces! Open kitchen with custom built Baltic Birch & Maple cabinets, Caesar Stone counters & SS appliances. The dining space is distinguished by a beautiful gas fireplace and is ready for weekly dinner parties! The living room brings beautiful built-ins and flows out to your private balcony! This covered space gives you views of the Kauffman Center and much of the Crossroads Arts District! You're steps from coffee shops, shopping and award-winning restaurants! The expansive bedroom boasts a gas fireplace & built-in desk with bookshelves. The bathroom features a modern walk-in shower & separate jacuzzi tub! Walk-in closet with washer/dryer in unit. 1 secured, covered parking space! 10X15 storage space included in the rent. Please no cats, small dog considered with pet deposit.

